Bryce Mitchell Was One of Trump’s Biggest Fans — Then Everything Changed "Economics major? This guy is more qualified than most of the administration." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 5 2026, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thugnasty_ufc

When it comes to political views, UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has been pretty straightforward about his. During a 2024 press event, the Arkansas native made it clear which president he stands behind, Donald Trump, essentially confirming he leans Republican.

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But in June 2026, Bryce made some choice comments about Trump that blurred where exactly he now stands. So, we're taking a deep dive into Bryce's political views to help provide some clarity.

What are Bryce Mitchell's political views?

Bryce Mitchell was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, at least up until the end of 2024, but it seems his views may have shifted. In a past press event, Bryce made it clear just how much love he had for Trump, bluntly telling the media, “I love Donald Trump, and you know he’s not perfect, there’s gonna be mistakes that he makes.” He also said that he cares about Trump and that he “trusts his intentions.”

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At the same time, he criticized the American government, saying that the people in office “want us dead” and that they “sold us out to China.” He added, “These people in office right now are serving Satan.” But he then returned to praising Trump, telling reporters that he “is prepared to do the Lord's work and that's why I love Donald Trump."

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He added, "Even if he makes mistakes I still support Donald Trump. And he don't make many mistakes, and when he does, he’ll figure it out and I trust him.” To further prove just how supportive he is (or was) of Trump, he admitted that if the day came he’d take a bullet for him since Trump “took a bullet for us.” The praise continued on even more with Bryce saying, “I love that man with all my heart and I'd die fighting for a battle for that man.”

At that time, it was safe to assume Bryce was a full-on Trumpie and would do anything for the man, but wasn't exactly fond of the government. In saying all that, he also shared another political stance, on vaccines, that is, saying that he doesn't believe in them or that they are effective. But by June 2026, it seems his views may have switched up a bit.

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@mmajunkieofficial Bryce Mitchell gives his thoughts on UFCWhiteHouse: "The government is supposed to protect us, not entertain us." ♬ original sound - MMA Junkie official

Breaking down the Bryce Mitchell-Donald Trump controversy.

Bryce seemed to imply in a June 2026 press event that he no longer was backing Trump when he criticized the White House hosting a UFC event. He told reporters that, “Something’s gonna change. Evil empires don't last forever. There's always a rebellion. You ever seen Star Wars? That's what's going to happen, bro. Darth Vader's going to get took down.”

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