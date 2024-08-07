Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Skateboarding Runs in the Family: Meet Bryce Wettstein’s Athletic Parents Bryce Wettstein has got it honest — her parents are in amazing shape and they skateboard too! By D.M. Published Aug. 7 2024, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When it comes to professional skateboarding, Bryce Wettstein is arguably one of the best. The 20-year-old has made a name for herself as a promising skateboarder, with a career marked by victories. Her first starring moment came in 2019 when she won the coveted U.S. national title. In 2019, the California native made her debut at the X Games in Minneapolis, where she competed alongside some of the best skateboarders in the world. And while she walked away in sixth place, her performance set the stage for a monstrous career.

A few years later, Bryce was competing internationally. She appeared at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, competing in the inaugural women’s skateboarding events. Although she did not secure a medal, she had a strong performance at the games. Bryce returned to the world stage in 2024 for her second appearance at the Olympics. However, behind every successful athlete is a support system that plays a crucial role in their journey. For Bryce, that support comes from her parents, Max and Donna Wettstein.

Bryce Wettstein’s parents are her biggest cheerleaders.

Bryce Wettstein was born in July 2004, in Encinitas, Calif., a town known for its skateboarding culture. From a young age, Bryce showed an affinity for skateboarding, and her parents recognized her passion for the sport.

Max Wettstein, Bryce's father, is an airline captain. A fitness enthusiast himself, Max has always encouraged his daughter to pursue her interests. He has also been at the center of controversy, after sharing his thoughts on transgender athletes.

In a 2022 interview with The Daily Mail, Max suggested that transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete against cisgender women. “I am totally accepting of trans people but there has to be something done when it comes to competition,” Max said. He added, “I am speaking up and I do not think it is right or fair. I personally feel like it's just another way for a biological man to marginalize women. They work so hard to get equal pay and here a biological man can come and claim the prize money. It's unfair.”

Bryce’s mom, Donna, has not commented on Max’s remarks. However, she has played an integral role in the athlete’s sporting career. Donna is often seen supporting Bryce at events, and she also skates with her daughter. “My mom and dad used to skate all of the time,” the Olympian told Juice Magazine.

Bryce’s sister is also an aspiring Olympic athlete.

Bryce Wettstein and her parents share a deep love for skateboarding, and her younger sister is no different. Summer Wettstein regularly appears in Bryce’s YouTube videos, showing off her impressive skills. Summer’s Instagram account, which is run by her parents, features a slate of skateboarding videos and clips from her other athletic activities.

