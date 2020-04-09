Here's Why Fans Are Going Wild Over BTS's 5th Muster DVD

BTS's fifth-ever Muster event was called Magic Shop (yes, like the song from "Love Yourself"!) and it took place last summer in June 2019. According to Elite Daily, Magic Shop included four total performances, which took place in two different cities. Not only did it give several fans the chance to see them live, but it also gifted us with lots of content to enjoy later. Eight hours of content, to be exact.

The first two shows were held in Busan, South Korea, which is where two of the bandmates, Jimin and Jungkook grew up. Content from these shows is featured on Discs One and Two in the 5th Muster DVD package. The other two concerts were held in Seoul, the country's capital city, which are recorded on Discs Three and Four. While not all BTS fans were able to fly out to South Korea, many of them were dying in anticipation for the recordings.