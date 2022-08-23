Fans Know Buddy From 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' — Where Is He Now?
Anyone who has seen an episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life likely knows Buddy Bell. He was a hugely important member of the cast throughout Seasons 1-9. After the Season 9 finale aired, Buddy's life became somewhat of a mystery to anyone who doesn't follow him on social media.
During the course of the show, he was considered one of Whitney Thore's closest companions. In fact, plenty of viewers even “shipped” their relationship and hoped they would start dating at some point. Love was never in the cards for Buddy and Whitney, though.
Here's an update about what Nuddy’s been up to since he finished filming My Big Fat Fabulous Life.
Where is Buddy from 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' now? Here’s an update.
One of the biggest updates about Buddy from My Big Fat Fabulous Life is that he is now engaged. He popped the question to his girlfriend using heirloom gold that he melted down in order to create a lovely lab-grown diamond ring. A scroll through Buddy's Instagram reveals that he is incredibly happy in his relationship.
On March 6, 2022, he posted a picture of his bride-to-be on a day when she went shopping for potential wedding dresses. In a separate photo he posted on May 20, 2022, he added a caption that said, “Never been happier," to a photo next to her.
What else is Buddy from 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' doing these days?
Along with planning for his exciting upcoming wedding, Buddy was also busy making sure his podcast was thriving in 2021. He runs a podcast that’s available on Spotify and Apple called This Podcast Doesn’t Matter. Some of the subjects but he covers are his interest in Bob Ross, methods of killing spiders, natural disasters, and veganism.
As of now, Buddy has a Cameo profile set up for people who want personalized videos from him for their birthdays, bachelorette parties, and other celebrations. At the moment, he’s unavailable to create new Cameo videos, though. Anyone who is interested in snagging a recording from him eventually can follow him on Cameo to get notifications about when he’ll be available on the website again.
Buddy is happy to post tons of pictures with his dog on Instagram, as well. Whether his dog is hiding under the bed, wearing a special plastic recovery cone, or hanging out on his lap, he seems to be a very relaxed pup.
It’s also interesting to note that Buddy is on a sobriety journey. According to The Sun, he celebrated three years of sobriety back in 2020. If he’s still on the same sobriety track, that would make him five years sober in 2022.
Tune in on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, on TLC to watch the premiere episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10.