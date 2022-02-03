Buddy Holly's Widow María Elena Holly Is Helping Keep His Legacy Alive and Well

Following her husband's death, María Elena did not attend the funeral and said in 1959 that she blamed herself in part for his death. "In a way, I blame myself. I was not feeling well when he left. I was two weeks pregnant, and I wanted Buddy to stay with me, but he had scheduled that tour. It was the only time I wasn't with him. And I blame myself because I know that, if only I had gone along, Buddy never would have gotten into that aeroplane," she said at the time, per Far Out.