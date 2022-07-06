'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Says Kids Will Take Over Carlo's Bakery — Is He Retiring? (EXCLUSIVE)

Following in their dad's footsteps, Buddy's kids four kids — Sofia, 19, Buddy Jr., 17, Marco, 15, and Carlo, 11 — will take over the franchise when Buddy chooses to retire.

However, there are a few changes that the kids are planning to implement, according to the baker.

"Well, they're all very opinionated. But they want to do more trendy stuff ... they told me I'm more traditional," he revealed to us. "They have different ideas of how they want to create and concoct things. But I applaud it, you know, I really love the fact that they're interested in it. And look, I just want them to be happy, right?"