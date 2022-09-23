Attention Foodies! TikTok's Butter Board Trend Is One You May Want to Try
Welcome to the wonderful world of TikTok where delicious food recipes are always shared. Since TikTok’s inception, the food section of the app has delivered trendy recipes that are still consumed to this day by celebrities and everyday people alike — from Nature’s Cereal to Corn Ribs. And now, foodies are making waves on the app via the new trend — butter boards.
Yes, you read that correctly. At first thought, you may believe that the trend is simply about putting butter on a board, but there’s actually a bit more to it. Here’s the rundown on TikTok’s butter boards and how you can create one of your own.
TikTok’s butter board is a remix of the popular charcuterie board trend.
“Keep calm and add butter,” is a saying foodies may have seen on social media that can now apply to TikTok’s newest food trend. Yes, the TikTok butter board trend is all about using the popular condiment in your charcuterie board-making activities. In other words, it’s a remix to the OG charcuterie board that’s filled with dipping sauces, cheeses, fruits, meats, fruits, and vegetables.
Butter Boards have taken over TikTok due to recipe creator Justine Doiron, aka @justine_ snacks. In a September 16, 2022, TikTok video, Justine explained that she “wants to make butter boards the next charcuterie boards” as she showcases what the appetizer looks like. Justine explains that the concept came from chef Joshua McFadden.
In her TikTok video, Justine goes into a bit more detail. She kicks things off by “swirling softened unsalted butter” onto a wooden snack tray board. Next, she adds a “generous amount of lemon zest and sea salt” to the butter. Then, she adds some fig preserve dollops all over the butter, fresh slices of figs, hot drizzles of honey, and crushed walnuts for a crunchy, which she says “feels really communal.”
Essentially, the idea is to spread butter onto a board, add all of your favorite toppings, and scoop it all up again with bread.
As of today, Justine has amassed over 1 million likes and over 8 million views on her butter boards video.
While most commenters praised the idea of butter boards, there were a few objections.
"Is this not a lot of butter?" one person commented.
"What a nightmare for my celiac friends LMFAO," another user commented.
"For some reason I want to hurl. Maybe not served on a board?" a user questioned.
TikTok’s butter boards have become a huge hit.
Who doesn’t love a delicious snack? The hashtag #butterboards has already generated 8,100,000 million views, as of this writing.
Since food is different across cultures, many people are joining the fun and showcasing their interpretation on the butter board trend. For example, TikToker @zestyz_official shared her answer to the butter board trend with a Middle Eastern treat called “labneh” board. Instead of using butter, her recipe consists of spreading a yogurt on the board and adding olives, zaatar, mint, vegetables, a generous amount of olive oil, and any toppings you may fancy.
The creator adds that they opt for pita bread with theirs, and the result looks amazing. This video has earned a little over 42,000 likes and has been viewed over 800,000 times in four days.
Although the thought of consuming butter can give some people pause, it’s no different than going to a restaurant and enjoying their bread and rolls appetizer. The butter boards trend simply takes the idea to the next level and serves as a great appetizer for when you’re entertaining guests.
Don't be afraid to give TikTok’s butter boards a try. Who knows? You may be inspired to create your own unique spin that’ll become a must-have for your dinner table.