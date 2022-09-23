Attention Foodies! TikTok's Butter Board Trend Is One You May Want to Try

In her TikTok video, Justine goes into a bit more detail. She kicks things off by “swirling softened unsalted butter” onto a wooden snack tray board. Next, she adds a “generous amount of lemon zest and sea salt” to the butter. Then, she adds some fig preserve dollops all over the butter, fresh slices of figs, hot drizzles of honey, and crushed walnuts for a crunchy, which she says “feels really communal.”

Essentially, the idea is to spread butter onto a board, add all of your favorite toppings, and scoop it all up again with bread.

As of today, Justine has amassed over 1 million likes and over 8 million views on her butter boards video.