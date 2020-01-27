We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: YouTube

Byte Is WAY Different Than TikTok — Here's Why

2016 was a tumultuous year, to say the least — a reality star became president, David Bowie died, and, most importantly, Vine disappeared from our lives. And while TikTok has somewhat managed to fill the void, internet junkies and creators worldwide have yearned for everything Vine stood for. That's why we're thrilled it has finally relaunched.

"Wait, Vine relaunched?" you might be asking, and the answer is: yes — Vine has — in fact — resurrected itself in the form of Byte. However, it's completely rebranded, and trust me — it's far different than TikTok. Stay tuned for everything you need to know regarding the difference between Byte vs. Tiktok.