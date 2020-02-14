We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Denisse Peña Has Worked With Many of Her 'Cable Girls' Co-Stars in the Past

Part 1 of the Spanish period drama Cable Girls' final season is now on Netflix, and seven years have passed since the events in the Season 4 finale. Given the time jump, fans will notice a few new faces in the cast, including Denisse Peña, who plays Angeles' daughter Sofía.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to television. She started her career as a child actress in 2007, and has appeared in several well-known Spanish-language series, including over 250 episodes of the police soap opera Servir y proteger (Serve and Protect). She’s also worked with a few of her Cable Girls co-stars before.

Denisse Peña acted with some of her 'Cable Girls' castmates on 'El Internado.'

Apart from a Toys "R" Us commercial, Denisse’s first professional gig was the TV thriller El Internado (The Boarding School). She played Evelyn Pons on all seven seasons of the show, starring alongside future Cable Girls actors Martiño Rivas, Yon González, and Blanca Suárez.