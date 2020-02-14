Denisse Peña Has Worked With Many of Her 'Cable Girls' Co-Stars in the Past

Part 1 of the Spanish period drama Cable Girls' final season is now on Netflix, and seven years have passed since the events in the Season 4 finale. Given the time jump, fans will notice a few new faces in the cast, including Denisse Peña, who plays Angeles' daughter Sofía.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to television. She started her career as a child actress in 2007, and has appeared in several well-known Spanish-language series, including over 250 episodes of the police soap opera Servir y proteger (Serve and Protect). She’s also worked with a few of her Cable Girls co-stars before.