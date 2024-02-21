Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Caitlin Clark’s Brothers Are Also Athletes — They All Grew up in a Competitive Environment "Caitlin Clark says that she was asleep when her brother Blake Clark had his two point conversion for Iowa State earlier this year. Says she rewatched the whole game and adds that he’s one of her biggest role models." By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 21 2024, Published 5:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Iowa Hawkeyes women's college basketball player Caitlin Clark is shattering records: she's not only the all-time highest scoring athlete in NCAA women's basketball history, but she's also selling massive amounts of merchandise bearing her likeness. Ever since the Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that college athletes are able to make money off of their likeness, she's been cashing in. It seems that folks are interested in every aspect of her life, including more personal details, like what her brothers are up to.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Caitlin Clark's brothers, Blake and Colin?

Clark comes from a family of athletes. She has an older brother named Blake who was an Iowa State University quarterback for the school's football team. Prior to slinging pigskin for ISU, Blake was a standout ball player for Dowling Catholic High School who helped earn three state championships.

Source: Getty Images Caitlin Clark playing for Iowa State University in a game against Michigan State

Article continues below advertisement

When he joined the Cyclones in 2019 as a walk-on, he didn't get on the field all that much — he only threw a single pass as a freshman player and was a field goal holder for three seasons after that. He did manage to get a two point play in 2022 for the ISU squad.

In 2021 the Cedar Rapids Gazette spoke with both Blake and Caitlin, who spoke warmly of the support and encouragement they had for each other and each other's involvement in their respective sports careers.

Article continues below advertisement

happy national sibling day to the best around. love ya 💕🤗 pic.twitter.com/Rd90m2kns6 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) April 11, 2017

Blake told the outlet: "We were always involved in sports and at home we were always around sports. We watched sports at night whether we would go to Drake and watch basketball games, or watch cousins play their basketball games, or tournaments, when you’re just around something that much, it’s what you do, too."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the NCAA women's basketball all-time leading scorer, Blake also offered up some valuable insight when it came to on the court strategies: "He knows the game really, really well. I think that’s always something I can lean on him whenever I have a tough game or things aren’t going my way," Caitlin said.

Article continues below advertisement

As for her younger brother, Colin, he's a hardwood baller as well for Dowling Catholic School's Varsity squad — he wrapped playing for them in 2023. Caitlin called out Colin for his on-the-court accomplishments as well, and he's returned the favor retweeting clips from Iowa State University highlighting Caitlin's shooting prowess.

Article continues below advertisement

While the three siblings all show each other love now, The Gazette reported that this wasn't always the case: "Back in the days when the Clark siblings would play basement basketball, games would end in tears. Or a trip to the emergency room. Blake, Caitlin and Colin Clark, now all past the stage of giving each other head-splitting injuries, are respected athletes at their schools, with athleticism acting like a 79th organ."

Caitlin Clark says that she was asleep when her brother Blake Clark had his two point conversion for Iowa State earlier this year. Says she rewatched the whole game and adds that he’s one of her biggest role models — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 20, 2022