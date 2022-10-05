Caitlin McGee of 'Home Economics' Is Due Any Day Now
Actress Caitlin McGee currently stars in Home Economics on ABC, but she's previously appeared on shows such as Blue Bloods, Chicago Med, Grey's Anatomy, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
In Home Economics, Caitlin plays Sarah, the middle child of the family who is struggling to make ends meet. Caitlin's character has three children, but is Caitlin pregnant in real life?
Here's what you need to know about Caitlin's pregnancy.
Is 'Home Economics' star Caitlin McGee pregnant?
In May 2022, shortly after Home Economics Season 2 wrapped, Caitlin revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Patrick Woodall, were expecting their first child! In a sweet caption, Caitlin wrote, "Well we’re making a person. From scratch! Gotta say I have yet to feel that GLOW *unless said glow is upper lip sweat* but nonetheless we cannot wait to meet this little mango in October."
She added, "Love you so much already Bug. And thank you to my wonderful hub for being a truly outstanding partner — holding my hair back, cleaning out puke buckets, buying every cereal and popsicle in the county — to name a few. You’re a good one P, I adore you." Caitlin also included several videos and photos in her post, with one documenting her morning sickness journey and a few of her growing baby bump!
Then, in a post on June 14, Caitlin revealed that her first child will be a girl. She snapped a picture in Greenwich Village, New York, and captioned it, "Had to show baby girl where her Mom was born."
What is Caitlin McGee's due date?
In her initial pregnancy reveal post, Caitlin said that her baby is due in October 2022. A follow-up post from Sept. 24, 2022, hinted that her baby is due "LITERALLY any second." She wrote in a caption, "I had my last day of Home Ec this week as baby is arriving LITERALLY any second. Not gonna lie working those hours, night shoots, extreme heat, etc. was challenging to say the least. But I f--king did it and I’m proud."
Caitlin added, "Thank god for my cast and crew who took such good care of me the past few months while I waddled around and hid my bump behind various comically large props. And to people who give birth, you are incredible. I have a newfound respect for anyone who brings a person into the world, it’s not easy."
Congratulations to Caitlin and Patrick! Fans hope that their daughter arrives swiftly and safely.
New episodes of Home Economics air on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC.