Connor on 'Home Economics' Has a Lot of Money and Wants Everyone to Know

The ABC show does follow the siblings in their respective lives, and they all live pretty different ones. It's almost like a spin on Modern Family . They even make a joke about that at the end of the show's trailer . Aside from Tom having to ask Connor for money, we find out that Sarah lost her job and doesn't want to tell her brothers.

On top of that, there's the side plot of Tom's book. He's an author and is working on a book in secret from his siblings. It's all about his perspective of their completely different lives thanks to the money they all make. But it seems like he wants both Connor and Sarah to be their usual selves around him so he has the raw material to write and work with.

So this means Tom can't tell them, and he has to tiptoe around the truth. They know he's writing a book, just not what it's about. He even sneaks away throughout their time together to take voice notes for the project. And because this book is from his perspective, his brother and sister won't always be seen in the best light.

New episodes of Home Economics air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.