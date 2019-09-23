'Bluff City Law' Isn't Lead Star Caitlin McGee's First Legal Drama — Where You've Seen Her Before

With all of our favorite TV shows returning after a long summer hiatus, it's also time to say hello to some fresh faces joining the most anticipated new shows. Bluff City Law is NBC's latest swing at a legal show, but this time, the crimes are occurring in the South — in Memphis, Tenn. The show centers on a legal team that focuses on civil rights cases and is headed by a father-daughter duo.

Caitlin McGee stars in Bluff City Law as Sydney Strait, the daughter of a prominent Memphis lawyer, but many fans are wondering what this fresh-faced actress has starred in before. Who is Caitlin McGee from Bluff City Law? The other shows she's guest-starred in and her life outside of the crime drama show.

Who is Caitlin McGee from Bluff City Law? By getting second-billing in an anticipated legal drama on a major network, it's no surprise the public was buzzing about Caitlin McGee. Though she might not yet be a household name, she has appeared on some popular shows before — and some of them prepped her for taking on the role of a high-powered lawyer.

Caitlin had guest appearances on shows including Blue Bloods (2015,) Grey's Anatomy (2018), and Chicago Med (2018.) She also had a two-episode arc on the first season of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where she played Vonnie.

She's also set to appear in an episode of the upcoming Amazon show Modern Love, which has a powerhouse cast including Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, and more. The anthology show is inspired by the eponymous New York Times column, and Caitlin will star as Dev's love interest in his episode when the first season launches on the streaming platform in October.

As for Caitlin's personal life, the 31-year-old actress is dating a fellow actor, Patrick Woodall. The pair has been together for several years now, and they first met in 2014 when they both were working for the Manhattan Theatre Club. Patrick has appeared in things like The Normal Heart and White Collar. While it might seem like Caitlin has her career and personal life together, her character on Bluff City Law isn't quite as lucky.

What character does Caitlin play on Bluff City Law? While there certainly isn't a shortage of crime dramas on the air right now (or within the last several decades), Bluff City Law hopes to set itself apart from the rest by focusing on the characters more than the cases. Caitlin plays Sydney Keller, who leaves behind a lucrative corporate law job in order to assist her father, Elijah (who is played by Jimmy Smits of L.A. Law fame).

Elijah and Sydney don't see eye to eye on everything (which we could have assumed, since this is a drama after all) and the father-daughter duo have some growing pains when it comes to adding business to their relationship. Elijah's more conservative tendencies are counteracted with Sydney's progressive gusto. The Memphis-based firm includes several other lawyers and team members as well, which will add to the drama of the cases.

Sydney and Elijah take on what is described as "David and Goliath" cases that focus on civil rights issues. In the trailer, we see that Sydney is also working alongside an ex-boyfriend of sorts, and that she and her father end up in a jail cell after a case goes wrong. The drama is headed to Memphis on Bluff City Law.