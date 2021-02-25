TikTok's Cake Check Challenge Is Proving to Be the Ultimate Test for Big Butts

There’s reason to believe that TikTok is slowly taking over the social media world. Since the debut of the app, users have been creating short-form videos on almost every topic you can think of. From household hacks and dance challenges to activities for pets and self-affirmation trends, the possibilities are endless.

It seems that every day, there's a new TikTok trend or challenge to try, and now, the Cake Check Challenge is gaining traction. While your first thought may be of the dance challenge that complements Rihanna’s hit song “Birthday Cake,” this time around it’s all about focusing on your derriere. Here’s everything we know about the challenge.

So, what does the Cake Check Challenge on TikTok entail?

In case you missed the memo, “cake” is a slang term for someone with a nice butt. If you’re thinking of an actual cake that you can eat, you’re a little off base. We’ve seen many musicians reference cake in their songs and celebs use the term as well to describe their rear ends. And now it has taken over the TikTok world.

While most people believe that you can look at someone’s behind and tell what they’re working with, TikTok creators have come up with another solution. And it involves getting a little active in the gym.

The Cake Check Challenge consists of someone lying face down on the floor as a barbell with heavy weights rolls above your body. The goal is to see if the barbell actually rolls above your body undisturbed or if it stops because of your bum.

Many creators are pairing their videos with Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” track, Flo Rida’s and 99 Percent’s “Cake,” Erica Bank's "Buss It," or the classic track by Bad Gyal RiRi. Once the barbell stops, the consensus is that you clearly have a big butt. On the flip side, if it rolls straight over you without stopping, you have a small butt.

While the trend seems to be pretty silly, both men and women are getting in on the fun. Groups of guys have been uploading videos in droves and are making it an actual competition. The trend has already garnered 25.8 million views on TikTok.