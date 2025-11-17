Former Disney Channel Star Calum Worthy's Net Worth Grew After Co-Founding App Calum Worthy got his big break in 'Austin & Ally' on the Disney Channel. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 17 2025, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@calumworthy

Some actors just have that recognizable face that makes you feel like you know them from something. In Calum Worthy's case, that might actually be true with the number of roles he has had over the years. It also helps that his roles have ranged from parts in silly and kid-centric shows to more serious and gritty ones. So it should come as no surprise that Calum Worthy's net worth shows just how worthy he is of his stardom as an actor.

Outside of acting, Calum is also one of the founders of the controversial AI app 2wai, which allows users to interact with deceased loved ones. Despite that business venture being an incredibly far cry from Calum's career as an actor, it doesn't look like he is giving up either career route any time soon.

What is Calum Worthy's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Calum's net worth is $1 million. Given his ongoing acting career and the 2wai app, it's possible that this number is even higher or will rise as Calum's career progresses. But for an actor who got his big break on Disney Channel's Austin & Ally and didn't disappear once his time on the show ended, it's a decent net worth.

According to IMDb, Calum’s early roles were in shows like Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, Stargate: Atlantis, and Kyle XY. He later branched out into larger roles. Now, some fans know him for the Hulu miniseries, The Act, based on the murder of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mother, DeeDee Blanchard. Calum was also in the miniseries Pieces of Her, and he voices a character in the podcast series The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark.

Cal Worthy's 2wai app has seen some controversy.

Just because Calum has made a lifelong career out of being an actor, it doesn't mean he doesn't have other ideas about leaving his mark on the world. In June 2025, Calum shared an Instagram post of himself seemingly inside the 2wai app, which is designed to help users engage in AI-generated conversations with friends and loved ones who are deceased.

In the caption, Calum wrote that he co-founded 2wai in 2024. He wrote that 2wai helps to "democratize access to accurate information, help individuals extend their presence, communicate across languages, and creators stay present with their community at scale." However, in November 2025, when Calum posted an ad on X (formerly Twitter), there were some criticisms of the app.

What if the loved ones we've lost could be part of our future? pic.twitter.com/oFBGekVo1R — Calum Worthy (@CalumWorthy) November 11, 2025

One user, Alex Hirsch, who also created the animated series Gravity Falls, commented, "This is one of the most vile things I've seen in my life." Another user commented on the X post, "Death and Loss is a normal part of life. You're creating dependent and lobotomized adults by doing this."