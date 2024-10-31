Home > Entertainment Former 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star and OnlyFans Creator Dan Benson's Net Worth Is a Bit of a Mystery Before OnlyFans, Dan said that he "could not make a living to save [his] life." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 31 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@danleebenson; YouTube/@danbenson

Disney Channel kids remember Wizards of Waverly Place fondly, including its cast of wacky and lovable sidekicks and side characters. What you may not know, though, is that one of those fan-favorites has actually transitioned into the world of adult content creation since leaving the network.

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed — Dan Benson, the actor behind Justin Russo's goofy and earnest best friend Zeke Beakerman, has left the acting industry and is now a successful OnlyFans model. However, with headlines spreading of his fallout with TV bestie David Henrie, folks are curious about just *how* successful Dan has been in his new line of work. What's his net worth?

Source: instagram/@danleebenson

Article continues below advertisement

Info about Dan Benson's net worth may not be entirely accurate.

It's well known that the most prominent OnlyFans creators can make absolute bank — after all, it's reported that Bhad Bhabie made around almost $60 million in her short time on the platform. However, the majority of creators only pull in around $200 per month, and only the top earners make more than $100,000 annually.

So, where does that put Dan Benson? Well, his net worth isn't known for sure — but there is some information out there that hints at a pretty large sum of money.

Article continues below advertisement

Some sources claim that his net worth is around $1.5 million, however Dan has previously disputed this amount with a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing an article that put his worth at around $1.9 million, he said, "I had no idea I had a $1.9M net worth! LOL, their numbers might be sliiiiightly off."

Dan Benson Adult content creator, former actor Net worth: < $1.5 million Dan Benson is a former actor known for his role as Zeke Beakerman on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. However, as of 2024, he has transitioned into the adult entertainment industry with a successful career on OnlyFans.

Article continues below advertisement

Though he might not be a millionaire, he has previously shared with his fans that he is making quite a bit of money on OnlyFans. In a TikTok video talking about why he made the career change, he pointed to a lack of financial stability with acting. "If you’re wondering why I got into adult entertainment, I basically couldn’t afford medicated dog food for my dog and I was like, 'You know what, screw it,'" he said.

Article continues below advertisement

As for how much he makes now, he had this to share: "I get asked all the time, 'How much money do you make now?' And it’s so much money that I’m scared to give an accurate answer. That’s how much money I’m making right now."