Camille Opens Up to Thomas's Friends About Their Differences on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "Honestly, I don't really see where the difference is," Thomas says. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 10 2024, 12:05 p.m. ET

Is there one couple from Married at First Sight Season 18 that seems solid after the weddings and honeymoons, it's Camille and Thomas. They initially have plenty of viewers rooting for them, but everything isn't exactly perfect. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Dec. 10 episode of MAFS, Camille expresses concern about what sees as cultural differences between herself and Thomas.

His friends and twin brother are open to hearing what Camille is worried about. And even though Camille wants to help Thomas see the differences she's talking about and work on them with him as a couple, this could be the biggest roadblock they have ahead of Decision Day. Could it make or break them? At this point, despite their success as a couple so far, that's entirely possible.

Source: Lifetime

Camille and Thomas have some cultural differences on 'MAFS.'

In the clip, Camille shares what she believes are cultural differences between herself and Thomas with his brother and his friends. She explains that she thinks that she and Thomas grew up differently, though she doesn't elaborate on that. She also says that she is open to being able to "tap into" the differences and work with Thomas to understand them better. But it's still a concern she has right now.

"I think where we grew up and he told me about a bar I think that you guys frequent, or he's been to before, where it's just kind of known to have, like, racial incidents or comments being made and things like that," Michelle explains on the MAFS clip. "I feel like there was a little disconnect with that."

Elsewhere, however, Thomas tells his friends that he doesn't see quite what Camille means. It's a good thing she wants to discuss it more with him. "Honestly, I don't really see where the difference is," he says. "I think she just said we're a little bit different culturally. So, for me, it wasn't a concern, but I think she was just being open about differences."

Are Camille and Thomas still together after 'MAFS'?

Because MAFS couples are usually pretty airtight with social media clues, it's hard to say for sure if Camille and Thomas are still together after MAFS. But some fans believe these two may not have what it takes to last well beyond Decision Day. Some have pointed out how Camille criticises Thomas's lack of "swag" but doesn't seem to have much herself. Others don't understand exactly where her previous comments about their "cultural differences" came from.

camille swears thomas is missing the “swag factor” and she about as unseasoned as a chicken cutlet herself. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight — 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐣𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐭 (@goodjobbritt) December 4, 2024