'Camp Getaway' Counselors Dish on Drama, Relationships, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

The new reality series Camp Getaway takes viewers inside the very real adults-only sleepaway camp where attendees will dance the weekend away attending booze-filled parties, participate in extracurricular activities like kayaking and archery, and even find a summer romance (or two!).

But the campers are not the only ones letting loose this summer. The Bravo show gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the staffers who are paid to make guests' summer camp dreams come true, while having their own fun weekend fun in the process. When these counselors' professional lives start merging with their personal ones, tensions can run a bit high.

Ahead of the reality show's release, Distractify spoke with two of the Camp Getaway counselors, Neely Fortune and Sophia D'Angelo , to learn what really goes down at an adult-only summer camp.

'Camp Getaway' counselors Neely Fortune and Sophia D'Angelo spill the tea on crazy guest requests!

"Brace yourselves for a fun ride," Neely teased to Distractify (via phone) about the drama and showmances audiences will see transpire over the 2019 summer months. "There was absolutely a lot of drama, but also a lot of fun. There was definitely some romance thrown in there. I just think it’s gonna be a fun ride for everybody that watches. We certainly had so much fun filming it."

Source: Bravo (L to R): Sophia D'Angelo, Gavin Stewart, Neely Fortune

As a counselor at Camp Getaway, you are there to make the guests happy, and that is something that is emphasized throughout the season. And, Neely revealed that sometimes the attendees would ask for the most elaborate and insane things. "I can’t reveal too much, but what I will say is we would get guests that didn’t realize that they weren’t at an all-inclusive resort where you had personal people attending to you and would ask for fancier alcohol or fancier wine or get them eggs at two in the morning."