'Camp Getaway' Counselors Dish on Drama, Relationships, and More (EXCLUSIVE)By Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
Get ready, because Bravo is whisking you away to summer camp!
The new reality series Camp Getaway takes viewers inside the very real adults-only sleepaway camp where attendees will dance the weekend away attending booze-filled parties, participate in extracurricular activities like kayaking and archery, and even find a summer romance (or two!).
But the campers are not the only ones letting loose this summer. The Bravo show gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the staffers who are paid to make guests' summer camp dreams come true, while having their own fun weekend fun in the process. When these counselors' professional lives start merging with their personal ones, tensions can run a bit high.
Ahead of the reality show's release, Distractify spoke with two of the Camp Getaway counselors, Neely Fortune and Sophia D'Angelo, to learn what really goes down at an adult-only summer camp.
'Camp Getaway' counselors Neely Fortune and Sophia D'Angelo spill the tea on crazy guest requests!
"Brace yourselves for a fun ride," Neely teased to Distractify (via phone) about the drama and showmances audiences will see transpire over the 2019 summer months.
"There was absolutely a lot of drama, but also a lot of fun. There was definitely some romance thrown in there. I just think it’s gonna be a fun ride for everybody that watches. We certainly had so much fun filming it."
As a counselor at Camp Getaway, you are there to make the guests happy, and that is something that is emphasized throughout the season. And, Neely revealed that sometimes the attendees would ask for the most elaborate and insane things.
"I can’t reveal too much, but what I will say is we would get guests that didn’t realize that they weren’t at an all-inclusive resort where you had personal people attending to you and would ask for fancier alcohol or fancier wine or get them eggs at two in the morning."
She continued: "We definitely got some requests that were a little bit out of the ordinary and I think my wildest one was [someone] asking for eggs and shrimp in a bathroom. Somebody asked some of the guys for male strippers ... The weird requests, you can’t even imagine."
'Camp Getaway' will feature a few showmances this season!
Well, it's safe to say that when singles are together, there are bound to be a few hookups. Sophia teased to us that there are "definitely a lot of camp romances" from both guests and crew members. Trying not to give away too many spoilers, the counselor did reveal that she is involved in a summer romance on the show. But, it seems like the former couple may no longer be together.
"I think watching that back [her romance] could definitely bring up some old feelings. We’ll see," she dished. So, is Sophia at all worried about what the cameras captured during months of filming? Not really.
"I’m not really worried about anything. I feel I really stayed true to myself and was as authentic as I could possibly be," she told us. "You obviously get to see some emotions running high, and [I'm] not afraid to admit that sometimes I just needed to cry."
Well, we certainly can't wait to watch it all go down!
Camp Getaway airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.