"It's Like the Opposite of Adulting" — How You Can Visit Bravo's 'Camp Getaway'!

Are you stressed out and tired of being an adult? Looking to let loose and escape from your responsibilities for the weekend?

The new Bravo reality series Camp Getaway gives viewers an inside look at adults attending a sleepaway summer camp. While the attendees participate in typical activities such as kickball, archery, and kayaking, it also features a ton of booze, music, and a lot of PDA.

Basically, these camp counselors are not going to deter guests from hooking up and having fun!