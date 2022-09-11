‘Monarch’ Star Anna Friel Once Declined a Record Contract From Simon Cowell

If you know her from the ABC comedy-drama Pushing Daisies or the ITV drama Marcella, you might be surprised to learn that Anna Friel can sing. And yes, that’s actually her singing in the new Fox series Monarch, premiering tonight, Sunday, Sept. 11, after the NFL’s Packers-Vikings game.

After all, Anna would practically have to sing to star in what Fox describes “a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.”