Can I Still Get 'No Time to Explain' in Destiny 2?

Destiny players who love headshots and time manipulation ought to make a bee-line to acquire 'No Time to Explain' a powerful exotic pulse rifle with some incredible perks. The rifle has been a part of the game since the first installment.

However, back then it wasn't near as powerful as it is today. Now, if you land precision shots, the gun will automatically refill the chamber, effectively letting you fire ad infinitum. And, if you can land ten in a row, it creates a portal that shoots enemies alongside you.