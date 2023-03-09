Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images There's a Corner on the Internet Convinced Nick Jonas Can't Actually Play Guitar By Katherine Stinson Mar. 9 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

The internet is a deeper than the largest ocean, full of hilarious memes, cute cat videos, and plenty of strange conspiracies. The latest internet conspiracy we're intrigued by? Some users on the internet are insisting that longtime musician Nick Jonas can't play his guitar.

So, can the Jonas Brother actually play the guitar, or has he just been faking it this entire time? And why are some fans even considering this in the first place? (We don't guitar-shame over here!) Here's what we know about whether or not Nick Jonas can actually play guitar.

Source: Getty images Is Nick a better actor than we thought?

OK, so can Nick Jonas actually play the guitar?

Nick Jonas can play the guitar, and he has the cringe-worthy live guitar solo all over the internet to prove it. Back in 2016, when Nick was still a young bachelor, he got positively roasted for his terrible guitar solo during a live performance with Kelsea Ballerini at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Ironically, Nick's botched solo (which he attributed to a brain fart on his Twitter) proves that he does play guitar. However, to be fair to Nick, he never once guaranteed that he'll always play it in tune. In addition to singing and songwriting and being an imperfect guitarist, Nick also plays bass, piano, keyboards, and drums. However, a recent video of Nick seemingly faking playing guitar had the internet in a tizzy.

his ass is not playing anything pic.twitter.com/SrfV5RvUWV — mitchy (@mitchoo_oo) March 5, 2023

The internet still isn't convinced. Here are some of the funniest tweets about Nick Jonas and guitars.

Live solo performances are fleeting but the internet is forever — the Nick-Jonas-can't-play-guitar conspiracy has resulted in some hilarious memes and tweets speculating about how Nick is getting away with faking his musical instrument talents.

“oH nO nIcK jOnAs Is FaKiNg PlAyInG gUiTaR” pic.twitter.com/A76siC19rz — brianna jonas 🎢 (@strangersstan) March 7, 2023

nick jonas does not know how to play the guitar is my new lea michelle can’t read https://t.co/B6P8e0bp73 — 𝙜𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙘𝙖𝙣 (@katielynnkinney) March 7, 2023

Nick Jonas is about to make a tik tok playing the guitar isn’t he — im shane gray 🕰️ 4 cryn out loud (Jo) (@camprockqueen) March 7, 2023

Why is Nick Jonas jamming out to his own guitar not playing the right chords and getting away with it so funny lmfao https://t.co/soP59los0P — Xana // #BlueForCorey 💙 (@anyaoconnell) March 8, 2023

Will Nick ever respond to the #NickCantPlayGuitar conspiracy theory?

Guitar-playing skills (or lack thereof) aside, Nick does seem to have a pretty good sense of humor when the internet roasts him about things. And even better? Now he's got a chance to prove his guitar-playing skills on Broadway. That's right — the Jonas Brothers are in New York City for one week only on Broadway, playing all of their greatest hits from their greatest albums for their Jonas Brothers on Broadway show.

Although Nick hasn't directly addressed the internet's conspiracy theory about whether or not he can play guitar, he will likely have a few (on-pitch) guitar riffs ready to go in the Broadway show. And as this savvy Twitter user pointed out, the context behind a viral video of a world-famous singer seemingly faking playing guitar is everything.

Now I'm the last person who will be put here defending Nick Jonas, but he definitely knows how to play the guitar. https://t.co/1UC1WirTT1 — 💫 “Journee” 💫 (@SailorJourn) March 7, 2023

Whether or not Nick Jonas can actually play guitar may still be up for debate, but one thing the world could use a bit more of is some good old-fashioned internet humor so we'll leave you, dear readers, with two more Nick-Jonas-can't-play-guitar tweets for the road (all jokes aside, Nick is clearly a skilled musician and this is all in good fun!).

he can play me — rudestlittlebitch🩰 (@onikaitaly) March 5, 2023

It’s like the end of Freaky Friday when Lindsay Logan pretends to play the guitar and Jaime Lee Curtis is actually playing backstage Lmao — Sara 🧂 (@Sara_More10) March 6, 2023