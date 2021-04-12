If You Want to Check Someone's Snap Map Location Without Them Knowing, You Can

Location sharing on social media applications is a tricky business, especially if you're someone who's trying to keep where they are at all times on the DL. Maybe you've got online "friends" who you aren't exactly that tight with and you don't want them knowing when you aren't home.

Or perhaps you're on the opposite side of the spectrum and want to creep on people's locations but want to know if they can see when you view their Snapchat Map. So, can they?