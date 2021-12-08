'It Takes Two' Requires a Friend to Play Through — Can You Play on the Same Console?

Unfortunately, you will need a friend to get through this title, as it can only be played with two players. That being said, if you're struggling to convince a pal to trudge through It Takes Two with you, tell them that they won't need to purchase the game to play it with you — and no, they won't need to come over to play it either.

When you purchase It Takes Two, it comes with a friend pass that allows you to send a copy of the game to a friend — free of charge.