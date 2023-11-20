Home > Viral News > Trending Olive Garden Customers Debate on Whether or Not You Can Share Never Ending Pasta Olive Garden customers seem to have very different experiences with the never-ending pasta bowls when it comes to sharing. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 20 2023, Published 8:26 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @yuh1005

The Olive Garden's never-ending pasta bowl has become a hot topic of conversation on social media and it's not difficult to understand why: the prospect of engorging oneself on a limitless amount of starches steeped in the sauce of one's choosing is something that has a lot of folks excited.

However, like many all-you-can-eat deals, there are inevitably going to be a lot of people looking for ways to finagle the most value they can out of this situation. Sometimes, competitive eaters get in on the action, much to the chagrin (probably) of whoever's managing that particular restaurant.

And then there are some folks who are bringing Tupperware into the restaurant which they then fill on the sneak tip during their never-ending pasta bowl excursion so they could reheat it at home and eat at a later time.

One point of contention with the never-ending pasta bowl, however, seems to be whether or not Olive Garden staff will wig out if one person at the table orders the meal option and someone else they're seated with decides that they want to grab a couple of bites for themselves.

This seems to have been the case with a TikTok user named Ruth (@yuh1005) when they dined out at the Olive Garden but only one of them ordered the never-ending pasta bowl.

According to Ruth, management at the restaurant wasn't too happy with them doing that: "Olive Garden unlimited pasta but we got yelled at twice by the server and manager for sharing"

Source: TikTok | @yuh1005

Commenters who responded to her video seemed to think that there wasn't anything wrong with Ruth and her pal sharing their never-ending pasta dish: "womp womp it’s OLIVE GARDEN i’m sure y’all aren’t losing an impeccable amount of money from 2 girls sharing pasta," one person penned.

And there was one user who responded to the video who said that they were an Olive Garden server and that they didn't enforce the no-sharing policy, but stated that it was, indeed policy management expects employees to enforce: "i’m an olive garden server and i personally don’t rlly care that much or enforce it but it actually is a rule"

Source: TikTok | @yuh1005

But that seems to fly in the face of another Olive Garden customer's experience with the chain's never-ending pasta bowl. Another TikToker named Ashley (@aasshllo) avers that management at the popular Italian-style fare chain will indeed let folks share their never-ending pasta bowl with their co-diner.

In her case, she went out to dinner with her sister and showed off a variety of different dishes she ordered during her time at the restaurant, which included a never-ending pasta bowl.

In the video, it seems that she ordered at least two separate bowls of the all-you-can-eat meal option. Other commenters who responded to her video stated that they haven't had much luck with being able to share their endless pasta with friends.

"i guess it depends on the place!! my olive garden doesn’t allow our guests to share, and if they do no refills," they wrote. Another person who simply penned, "No sharing," prompted a response from Ashley who wrote: "They let us share. :) I’m sure depends on location."

Source: TikTok | @aasshllo

So what's the official verdict of the Olive Garden's never-ending pasta bowl's sharing status? The official ruling, according to the restaurant's website, is no: "Each meal is for one person and may not be shared. Dine-in only. Valid at any Olive Garden location in the continental United States Not valid for online or To Go orders."