Can You Use a Meat Thermometer for a Fever? It's Not the Most Accurate Method

Meat thermometers are used to measure much higher temperatures — because cooking, and killing E. coli, etc. They're just not calibrated for accurate readings at the lower end, in the range of a human body temperature.

So if the reading is off just 1-2 degrees, that's kind of a big deal when you're talking about a human versus a hamburger. (Also, as a general rule, I would refrain from impaling yourself with a meat thermometer.)