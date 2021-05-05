Canelo Álvarez Is Set to Bring $15 Million for His Fight With Billy Joe Saunders

Canelo Álvarez Is Set to Bring $15 Million for His Fight With Billy Joe SaundersBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 5 2021, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
In the world of boxing, very few names hold major weight. While talents like Floyd Mayweather, Evander Holyfield, Muhammad Ali, Joe Fraiser, and Mike Tyson are some that boxing fans know and love, there are other athletes who contribute to the sport in major ways. And Canelo Álvarez is one that fans have great respect for.
The Mexican-born athlete has done very well for himself over the years and continues to be one of the top men in boxing. And since his name has been mentioned throughout many industries such as wine and spirits, athleisure, and sports brands, it’s safe to say that Canelo is bringing in bank. After all, every fight brings in a hefty check.
But the question everyone wants to know is: What exactly is Canelo’s net worth? Read on as we fill in the blanks.
Canelo is set to bring in $15 million from his May 8, 2021, fight against Billy Joe Saunders.
Known as one of the most dangerous sports, boxing comes at a big price. Sure, being a champ works in your favor to access money, endorsements, and fame, but one wrong move can mean the end of your career. Hence, why not all aspiring boxers are able to make it big.
However, Canelo (real name: Saul Canelo Álvarez) has paid his dues and has become one of the most world-renowned boxers. As such, he is always a name that is requested for matches, and his upcoming fight with Billy Joe Saunders is definitely one to watch. Not only are both men in their prime, but they both also have great records.
Canelo is the super middleweight title holder who has only lost once to Floyd Mayweather. On the flip side, Billy Joe is stepping into the ring with an undefeated record. In other words, this is not a fight to miss.
That said, even if Canelo loses this fight, his pockets won’t take a hit. According to the Independent, Canelo is set to earn a whopping $15 million from this fight.
Canelo’s net worth is just what you would expect it to be.
It’s not breaking news that big-name boxers come with a heavy bankroll. After all, fans and celebrities alike don’t call Floyd Mayweather “Money Mayweather” for no reason.
And while Canelo has a long way to go before he steps into the tax bracket of Floyd, he does have a seriously high net worth that serves as a cushion should he ever bow out of boxing.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Canelo has an impressive net worth of $140 million. That number is a combination of different endorsement deals and contracts signed during his boxing career.
The outlet reports that his five-year $365 million contract with Oscar De La Hoya's promotion company and his deal with DAZN — the sports subscription streaming service — are both major contributors to his net worth.
With his projected earnings of $15 million from his upcoming fight with Billy Joe, his net worth will definitely get a nice bump. In other words, it’s pretty good to be Canelo Álvarez.