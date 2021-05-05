Canelo Álvarez Is Set to Bring $15 Million for His Fight With Billy Joe Saunders

In the world of boxing, very few names hold major weight. While talents like Floyd Mayweather , Evander Holyfield, Muhammad Ali, Joe Fraiser, and Mike Tyson are some that boxing fans know and love, there are other athletes who contribute to the sport in major ways. And Canelo Álvarez is one that fans have great respect for.

The Mexican-born athlete has done very well for himself over the years and continues to be one of the top men in boxing. And since his name has been mentioned throughout many industries such as wine and spirits, athleisure, and sports brands, it’s safe to say that Canelo is bringing in bank. After all, every fight brings in a hefty check.

But the question everyone wants to know is: What exactly is Canelo’s net worth? Read on as we fill in the blanks.