'Below Deck Med' Star Captain Sandy's Girlfriend Won't Be on 'America's Got Talent'

Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean have watched Captain Sandy Yawn lead an entire team while also providing five-star service since Season 2 of the reality series. When Captain Sandy first was introduced to audiences, she did not have a girlfriend and was single, but that all changed in 2019 when she started dating gospel singer Leah Shafer whom she'd met on social media. Captain Sandy and her girlfriend Leah met on Facebook.

In an interview with CheatSheet , Sandy talked about her relationship with her girlfriend and how they met. She shared, "She sent me a nice message that said, 'I came across your show, congratulations, many blessings.'" She stated that what caught her eye was that Leah ended her note with "many blessings." Captain Sandy and Leah got pretty serious rather quickly, and Sandy moved to Denver to be with her girlfriend. Leah also chatted with the media outlet and gushed about Captain Sandy.

Recently Leah auditioned for the competition show America's Got Talent, but audiences won't get to see her. Here's why!

Leah told them, "When you meet another soul that you connect with at such a deep level, it is unexplainable and so beautiful." The happy couple did weather through some severe waters early on. Doctors had discovered precancerous cysts in Leah's right breast area and opted to have a double mastectomy. Thankfully, Captain Sandy's girlfriend is cancer-free.

Why won't fans of 'America's Got Talent' see Captain Sandy's girlfriend on the show?

Captain Sandy’s girlfriend Leah is a skincare business mogul by day and a decorated gospel singer by night. The entrepreneur auditioned for Season 16 of AGT, and the couple posted previously in anticipation of her episode airing later this season. However, that episode will not air. Leah took to social media to let her fans know that they won’t get to see her on the competition’s new season. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself in front of an America's Got Talent sign.

She wrote, "AGT update: I WON’T BE ON. I auditioned and MADE the judges cut. They said 'Yes!!' Heidi Klum even stood up for me. Sofia cried :) I was soooo excited. Then BAM. The hard part was I actually made it and got put through. And afterward, many of the audience members came up to me crying and hug me, saying thank you for being so brave and coming out.” However, audiences won't see Captain Sandy's girlfriend on AGT.

She was told that "because they no longer have a second half of the show," the episode she sings on will not air. Leah continued in her post to explain what happened and disclosed, "BUT, I just got an email from AGT informing me that I will not continue because they no longer have a second half of the show. I was shocked and sad and bummed because Sandy and I announced on social media about me auditioning. I wish they would have told me their decision before they had me announce and make such a big deal."