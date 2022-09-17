TikToker Warns About Napkins on Car Doors After Doctors Said She Dodged Potential Kidnapping

According to the ACLU, there are anywhere from 14,500-17,500 people human trafficked in the United States each and every year. In 2019, California reported the highest number of cases in the country, with 1,507 people trafficked in the state alone.

A staggering 32% of people who are trafficked were purportedly done so by an intimate partner of theirs, however, there have been a growing number of kidnapping stories/attempts circulating on social media that are tied to trafficking.