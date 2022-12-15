'Siesta Key' Star Cara Geswelli's Net Worth Is Set to Skyrocket Over Time

Additionally, Cara has worked past gigs as an HR assistant at The Shauger Group and an assistant general manager at Dockside Diner.

However, it also appears that Cara is letting her creative juices earn her way to a sizable net worth. The reality star and her sister, Mia, have decided to take a page out of their father’s book and create the jewelry brand The Same Circle.

And judging by The Same Circle’s inventory nearly hitting the sold-out mark, it appears that both Cara and Mia have a gem on their hands — pun intended. So, it's safe to say that Cara's net worth will grow in no time.