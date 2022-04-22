Who Is Cara Geswelli From 'Siesta Key' Dating? What to KnowBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 22 2022, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
One of the most controversial characters appearing on Siesta Key, Cara Geswelli previously stoked considerable frenzy by embarking on relationships with Alex Kompo and Garrett Miller. She made an explosive exit from Siesta Key back in Season 3, amidst heated drama involving several Siesta Key stars.
She ultimately decided to return to the popular reality TV show. In Season 4, Episode 18, she and her boyfriend, Michael Wheary, ran into relationship troubles. What's going on? Is she dating anyone at the moment? Here's what we know.
Cara Geswelli is dating Michael Wheary, and they have been together for around two years.
A divisive media personality, Cara Geswelli has gotten caught up in various media frenzies since first joining Siesta Key in Season 2. Her relationship with Alex didn't sit too well with Juliette Porter, who started dating the star circa 2017. She also had a scuffle with Kelsey Owens, Garrett's ex-girlfriend. Is trouble brewing for Cara and Michael? Season 4, Episode 18 of Siesta Key seems to suggest so.
Michael Wheary is former pro football player.
A graduate of Southeastern University and Youngstown State University, Michael has worked for companies like Worldwide Express, CR Bard, and Comp360. As a pro football player, he made it into the Canadian Football League. While he likely no longer pursues the sport professionally, he continues to enjoy fishing, extreme sports like snowboarding and traveling internationally.
Cara Geswelli and Michael Wheary frequently take to Instagram to post swoon-worthy snaps of their latest beach-side hangouts and romantic dates. As Season 4, Episode 18 of Siesta Key suggests, however, it hasn't been peachy-keen between the stars. Cara reveals in the episode that Michael has yet to tell her that he loves her.
"Cara in Siesta Key is wild. I think it's crazy to wait a year to say I love you. You don't love me after like two weeks? GTG? LMAO," tweeted @wolffffasdf.
Cara has run into a considerable amount of trouble during her time on 'Siesta Key.'
As loyal fans of the show will recall, Cara and Garrett had an explosive argument over a nose job that went disgracefully unnoticed in the Season 3 premiere of Siesta Key.
Cara told Garrett that she wants him to put in more effort. Garrett told Cara that he has been putting in a lot of effort. Cara then produced an iconic and eminently meme-able riposte, telling him, "And then I show up with a new nose job, and you have nothing to say to that?"
Cara and Garrett had moderate success as a couple. They went their separate ways a few years ago, before Garrett and Kelsey decided to give the relationship another shot in Season 3. Ultimately, Garrett and Kelsey didn't work out. Garrett is now engaged to Makenna Quesenberry.
"Garrett from Siesta Key is engaged? They have no show anymore with them all married lol," tweeted @BDavisPSawyer23.
New episodes of Siesta Key air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.