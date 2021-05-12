Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Are the Cutest Couple on Instagram

Garrett is dating another cast member on Siesta Key named Makenna Quesenberry. The two started dating back in October of 2020, according to a post on his Instagram.

"I could start from so many memories we’ve made but I’d be writing a book on here," says the caption in part. "The matter of fact is I’m so in love with you, I adore you, and I’m so happy I get to do life with you." He ends the post calling himself Makenna's "Person."