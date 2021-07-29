Amanda's Super Religious Boyfriend Tate Has a Sexy Secret That Was Just Uncovered on 'Siesta Key'

Season 4 of Siesta Key is well underway and drama is at an all-time high. While Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens' friendship is continuing to unravel, Chloe Trautman reveals that she has turned over a new leaf and is working hard to make amends for her past behavior. But while her castmates are focused on restoring their relationships, Amanda Miller is developing a new one with Siesta Key resident hottie Tate Sweatt.

In the past, Tate has expressed his devotion to his religion, but recently, social media dug up some photos that set social media ablaze and led fans to wonder what we really know about Amanda’s new boo. So, who is Tate Sweatt on Siesta Key ? And does he really have an OnlyFans? Read on to find out.

But rumors have recently surfaced that suggest that Tate has other means of making money in his spare time. So, does Amanda’s boyfriend, Tate, have an OnlyFans page ?

Tate was previously introduced to viewers in Season 3 as one of Garrett Miller and Will Gray’s longtime friends. Although he didn’t play a major role in the last season, his hilarious antics quickly made him a fan favorite who viewers were excited to see return for Season 4. Tate previously played baseball for Saint Leo University and currently makes a living as a fitness and nutrition specialist.

Does Tate Sweatt from 'Siesta Key' have an OnlyFans account?

A peek at Tate’s Instagram will prove that the Siesta Key star isn’t shy on his social media accounts, where spectators will see several shirtless photos that have earned him a total of 72,500 followers on Instagram and more than 800,000 followers on TikTok. But in the July 28 episode of Siesta Key, Madisson Hausburg and Cara Geswelli uncover a sexy secret that will put Tate’s relationship with Amanda to the test.

In addition to being a brand ambassador for Forge Supplements, Amanda’s castmates confirmed that Tate also uses his OnlyFans page as a source of income. Subscribing to Tate’s page costs $10 per month and $21 for three months, but Cara and Madisson predict that Amanda’s reaction after discovering her boyfriend’s side hustle will be priceless.

The episode synopsis suggests that Amanda will find out about Tate’s extracurricular activity in Episode 11, but viewers on social media believe that Amanda was well aware of her boyfriend’s OF but chose to keep that information to herself for obvious reasons. One fan tweeted, “Amanda most likely knew tho and didn’t tell them about it because sometimes the group could be a bit judgy, just saying.”