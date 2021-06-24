Meet One of the New Faces of 'Siesta Key' — Tate Sweatt

Since the hit series Siesta Key returned for Season 4, fun in the sun has continued to be the name of the game. This season is a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic; viewers have not seen the cast partying too much on the beach in Florida, but instead on an island in the Bahamas .

Producers thought a great way to get around the dilemma would be to move the entire cast and crew to a private resort, ensuring that everyone remains in a quarantine bubble to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus to the best of their ability. Like past seasons, Season 4 of Siesta Key has no shortage of romance, intrigue, and, of course, drama.

Keep reading to find out more about one of the latest guest stars on Siesta Key and which cast member he's dating.

Audiences have seen many familiar faces thus far, such as Brandon Gomes' ex-girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo, Madisson Hausburg's fiancé Ismael "Ish" Soto, and Juliette Porter's boyfriend Sam Logan. There has also been the addition of a couple of new faces — one being Tate Sweatt.

Who is Tate Sweatt from 'Siesta Key'?

Tate Sweatt is a fitness enthusiast and is a good friend of cast member Garrett Miller. Feeling the Vibe reports that before hooking up with the Siesta Key crew, Tate attended Saint Leo University in St, Leo, Fla., and while there, he played on the school’s baseball team with fellow Siesta Key newbie Will Gray. The two of them have been pals since their baseball days. Both Tate and Will are Garrett’s roommates. On TikTok, Tate is somewhat famous with over 13 million likes and over 860,000 fans.

The social media star is best known for his comedy and dance videos he posts to his tatesweatt1 account. Will has even made a couple of cameo appearances in some of his videos — and they’re all pretty funny. Tate is also an ambassador for Forge Supplements; Garrett has been working with the brand for some time now, as well.

Tate shares information about supplements on his Instagram page and is seen in their branded shirts and hats when he works out. As reported by The Reality TV, Tate is very close with his family and even accompanied his younger sister Charlsy to her high school homecoming for both her junior and senior year. How cute! Tate came to the island in Episode 5.

Garrett showed up on the island with his girlfriend Makenna Quesenberry, Will, and Tate. Amanda Miller quickly ran into the arms of Tate after greeting them. She was very excited that he had finally joined her on Palm Island and cozied up to him at the bar. We don’t know if the pair have continued dating once the show wrapped, as there aren’t any photos of them on social media. We hope they still are, and hopefully we will find out the status of their relationship when the reunion rolls around.

