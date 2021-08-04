Did Brandon and Camilla From 'Siesta Key' Get Back Together? He's Focusing on Fatherhood

Did Brandon and Camilla From 'Siesta Key' Get Back Together? He's Focusing on FatherhoodBy Sara Belcher
Aug. 4 2021, Published 7:51 p.m. ET
It's been a dramatic season on Siesta Key, but no relationship has been rockier than the one between Brandon Gomes and Camilla Cattaneo. While Camilla is not a current cast member, their relationship has continued to play out on the current season of the MTV reality show, leaving them in a constant will-they won't-they scenario.
So what's the deal with Brandon and Camilla? Did they get back together, or are they still apart?
Camilla was pregnant with Brandon's child — but he also had another baby on the way with someone else.
It's no secret that the pair have had an extremely rocky relationship — but Brandon has continuously claimed throughout the season that he wants to get back together with her. During an episode of Siesta Key Season 4, Camilla revealed that she had an ectopic pregnancy in February 2020 with Brandon.
An ectopic pregnancy is when the fetus implants outside of the uterus, and it isn't typically a viable pregnancy.
"I was at the hospital, it was the first time I'd ever had surgery, by myself all day," said Camilla. "Brandon was waiting for me outside, took care of me, and we grew close through that."
But at the same time, the woman Brandon had cheated on Camilla with was also pregnant. She had reached out to tell Brandon of her pregnancy, only for him to block her to focus on Camilla.
"He could have had both of us pregnant — I mean, he did actually, he had both of us pregnant," she said. "I'm fine now, but that's why I'm more hurt."
After the other woman had their son, Brandon contacted her again and is now in his child's life.
"I wasn't necessarily ready to be a father, but I'm so happy that I'm stepping up in the way I am," he said to Entertainment Tonight. "I just hope that me being open and letting everything be exposed, can help anyone get through something they may be going through ... Fatherhood has been a blessing all in all."
Are Brandon and Camilla back together?
While Brandon has spent much of the current season trying (and failing) to win Camilla back, they never really reunited. Brandon told Entertainment Tonight in May, long after filming ended, that he was single for the time being — and didn't plan on changing it anytime soon.
"You get to see all those steps — the first time communicating, us being around each other a lot and [the] awkwardness of it, but how powerful it is that we could still talk and communicate," he told the outlet. "At the end of the day, we were best friends before this all happened. It's hard to just lose all that."
They might not be back together, but Brandon expressed to the outlet that he still has great love for Camilla, leaving the potential for reconciliation open for the future.
"At the end of the day, I still love her. I've expressed that," he said. "It's hard coming from being on the wrong side of the fence, like I am. I'm the one that all of these problems stemmed from. I have to take accountability for that. That's what I've been doing."
But for now, his son is his top priority.
"I have so much going on right now that I want to really take this time to sit still and listen to myself and be there for Quincy before going into a relationship," he said. "... I don't want to spread myself out too much and not give everybody the love that they should get from me right now."
The Season 4 finale of Siesta Key airs Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.