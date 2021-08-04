Did Brandon and Camilla From 'Siesta Key' Get Back Together? He's Focusing on Fatherhood

So what's the deal with Brandon and Camilla? Did they get back together, or are they still apart?

It's been a dramatic season on Siesta Key, but no relationship has been rockier than the one between Brandon Gomes and Camilla Cattaneo. While Camilla is not a current cast member, their relationship has continued to play out on the current season of the MTV reality show, leaving them in a constant will-they won't-they scenario.

Camilla was pregnant with Brandon's child — but he also had another baby on the way with someone else.

It's no secret that the pair have had an extremely rocky relationship — but Brandon has continuously claimed throughout the season that he wants to get back together with her. During an episode of Siesta Key Season 4, Camilla revealed that she had an ectopic pregnancy in February 2020 with Brandon. An ectopic pregnancy is when the fetus implants outside of the uterus, and it isn't typically a viable pregnancy.

Source: MTV

Article continues below advertisement

"I was at the hospital, it was the first time I'd ever had surgery, by myself all day," said Camilla. "Brandon was waiting for me outside, took care of me, and we grew close through that." But at the same time, the woman Brandon had cheated on Camilla with was also pregnant. She had reached out to tell Brandon of her pregnancy, only for him to block her to focus on Camilla.

"He could have had both of us pregnant — I mean, he did actually, he had both of us pregnant," she said. "I'm fine now, but that's why I'm more hurt." After the other woman had their son, Brandon contacted her again and is now in his child's life.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wasn't necessarily ready to be a father, but I'm so happy that I'm stepping up in the way I am," he said to Entertainment Tonight. "I just hope that me being open and letting everything be exposed, can help anyone get through something they may be going through ... Fatherhood has been a blessing all in all."