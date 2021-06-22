Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Carl Nassib Becomes the First Active NFL Player to Come out as Gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first-ever active NFL player to publicly come out as gay after making a video announcement on Instagram on Monday, June 21, 2021.

As the 28-year-old West Chester native explained in the short clip, he wants to work toward a more inclusive and accepting culture and help the LGBTQ community. As Carl added in the Instagram post, he has received immense support from his parents, friends, coaches, the NFL, and fellow players.