Carl Rinsch’s Estranged Wife May Have Been Involved in His Legal Troubles — What To Know Carl Rinsch and his estranged wife, Gabriela Rosés Bentancor, worked together on the sci-fi film $55 million he was arrested for. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 19 2025, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Instagram/@gabyroses

Director Carl Rinsch is responsible for his successful short films, The Quiz and The Gift. But it was the success of his first film, 47 Ronin, that eventually put him on Netflix's radar. Unfortunately, his relatonship with the streamer went on to cause financial and legal strain.

Despite his public business dealings, Carl has maintained a private love life while being in the spotlight. So, is the filmmaker married? Let's find out.

Carl Risch's wife, Gabriela Risch, filed for divorce in 2020.

Carl married Uruguayan model and fashion designer Gabriela Rusch (nee Gabriela Rosés Bentancor), in 2014. The couple's marriage lasted for six years before their relationship ended in divorce. Per court documents, Gabriela filed for the divorce in Los Angeles, Calif. Their status of the divorce is open as of this writing, though Carl's ex may have been tied up in some of his legal issues.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gabriela was called into question when Carl was accused of using spending $55 million of the money Netflix gave him to produce a science fiction TV series that was initially slated to be called Conquest. He was accused of disappearing during the film's creative meetings and missed several production deadlines.

Carl allegedly spent the money.given to him for production purposes to buy "five Rolls-Royce automobiles and a Ferrari, plus a Vacheron Constantin watch for $387,630 and millions of dollars' worth of high-end furniture and designer clothing." Gabriela, who worked as a producer on the defunct sci-fi series, allegedly spent a total of $8.7 million on luxury expenditures that were given to Carl by Netflix.

Still, the director was the only one named in his indictment, which states he also made "extremely risky investments" with the streamer's money. Carl was arrested in March 2025.

What is Carl Rusch's net worth?

Carl's alleged financial scam was once profitable for him and his estranged wife. At one point, his net worth was over $10.5 million. The $10.5 million, of course, came courtesy of Netflix, but it's unclear how much money he had in the bank before his alleged crime. Carl was arrested West Hollywood, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York obtained by Variety.