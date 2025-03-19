What Is the Net Worth of Controversial '47 Ronin' Director Carl Rinsch? Here's the Scoop
Carl spent a huge chunk of the money on personal expenses, cars, and cryptocurrency.
When it comes to signing a big contract with a company like Netflix, there are usually watertight rules and requirements to discharge the parameters of that contract.
But what happens when the company you sign with is a little hasty and everything's a little fuzzy?
If you're Carl Rinsch, you allegedly take advantage of it. The controversial director of the Keanu Reeves movie 47 Ronin was indicted by the FBI in 2025 for allegedly swindling Netflix out of a pretty hefty sum of money.
But what is Carl's net worth? It's actually not an easy question to answer, but we'll do our best.
Here's what we know about Carl Rinsch's net worth. And what we don't know.
Carl was granted a contract with Netflix in 2018 to create a series called White Horse, but instead of producing the anticipated series, things went wildly wrong.
The mostly unproven director was later arrested for his part in what came next, but what we know about the Netflix deal may help us suss out what his net worth is. Because, unfortunately, that information is a little unclear.
Carl Rinsch
Director
Net worth: $10.5 Million
Carl Rinsch is known for his work directing the film 47 Ronin. He was in the works with Netflix to produce a sci-fi series about clones when he was arrested in 2025.
Birthdate: 1976 or 1977
Birth place: Los Angeles, Calif.
Marriages: 1 (Gabriela Rosés Bentancor - divorced)
Children: Unknown
In the back-and-forth between Netflix and Carl, many millions of dollars were transferred and allegedly misappropriated.
According to the 2025 indictment, he took around $10.5 million of the money Netflix gave him for White Horse and transferred it into his own accounts to invest and grow. So we know that he had a net worth of at least $10.5 million at one point, but the total number is likely much higher.
What did Carl Rinsch do? According to Netflix, a whole lot of the wrong things.
If you're wondering about what all the hubbub with Netflix is, it's both very complicated and very simple.
According to Netflix, they paid Carl a massive sum of money to produce White Horse and yet never received a single completed episode.
The details of his alleged fraud and mishandling are a little more complicated.
When Carl was indicted, Netflix was not listed by name. However, The New York Times found through an investigation that they were in fact the company alleging that Carl basically took their money and ran.
They paid $44 million initially to create the series. Carl later requested an additional $11 million.
But he transferred the vast majority of that $11 million into his own accounts, into what USA Today reports was a "number of extremely risky purchases of securities." He lost a good portion of that money and did not disclose to Netflix that he had done so, according to the outlet.
Carl then allegedly used the remainder of the money to purchase cryptocurrency and to indulge in personal expenses, including purchasing five Rolls-Royces and a Ferrari.
CelebrityNetWorth writes that while Carl was telling Netflix things were going swimmingly on production of the series he never delivered, he had invested around $4 million into Dogecoin. He sold it for an allegedly whopping $27 million.
When he was arrested, USA Today reports he was charged with "wire fraud, money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity."
It's a messy case with eye-popping implications. But what's clear is that Carl apparently has a lot to answer for.