Carla Marie and Anthony Reveal They Were Fired From "106.1 Kiss FM"

The best friends each wrote lengthy and refreshingly honest Instagram posts about the departure, admitting that they’re upset about the end of the program but excited about what the future holds.

For "106.1 Kiss FM" fans, your mornings are about to sound very different. Radio hosts Carla Marie and Anthony announced on July 25 that they had been fired from the station four-and-a-half years after leaving the Elvis Duran Show network to start their own show in Seattle.

Why were Carla Marie and Anthony fired from Kiss FM?

Anthony alluded to poor ratings in a statement on social media, calling The Carla Marie & Anthony Show an experiment that failed. "I promise if I could have worked any harder to make this work, I would have. I put every ounce of energy into this experiment," he shared.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"We took a chance, [tried] it out, and at the end of the day… it didn’t work out the way we had hoped," he continued. "Right now, I’m mainly disappointed. Not because we have to chalk this up as a loss, but because I feel like I let a lot of people down. A lot of people believed in us and vouched for us and I am so, so sorry I failed you."

Carla Marie also expressed heartbreak over the situation. "Getting let go in radio is inevitable," she noted. "The joke is 'you’re not really in radio until you’ve been let go.' I feel so many feelings. Regret isn’t one of them. And I’m at peace with that." She added, "I’m grateful for those who gave us a chance, more than once, to do what we love. I’m in awe at the people who have listened to us from station to station and time slot to time slot and have spent their time with us... THANK YOU! I love you so much. I wish we could have said goodbye."

Article continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old still has her iHeartRadio podcast Side Hustlers, which actually prepared her for this moment. "Many of my Side Hustlers podcast guests told me when they got let go from their job it gave them the push to launch into something even better," she explained. "I’m ready for the push."