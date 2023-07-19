Home > News > Human Interest Rumors That Carlee Russell Faked Her Kidnapping Run Rampant on Social Media — Read for the Facts Carlee Russell is at the center of controversy after rumors that she faked her abduction surfaced on social media. Was she at the Red Roof Inn the whole time? By Pretty Honore Jul. 19 2023, Published 6:48 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Carlee Russell

2023 has been anything but a slow news week. From the sudden and unexpected deaths of beloved rappers Gangsta Boo and Takeoff to Kelis finding love with Groundhog Day rapper Bill Murray, there were plenty of headlines that just were not on our bingo card.

Adding to the list of unbelievable stories is that of Carlee Russell — the 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Ala. who went missing in July of 2023. Following a three-day nationwide manhunt, Carlee returned home on foot leaving us with plenty of questions that need answers.

As more evidence about the case comes to light, people are less likely to believe that she was actually kidnapped. In fact, many are convinced that she faked her own abduction. So, what really happened? Here’s what we know.

The internet thinks Carlee Russell faked her abduction — here are the facts of the case.

There are a lot of twists and turns in Carlee’s case, which has been a rollercoaster for everyone involved. When Carlee first returned home, the general public was desperate for details on her abduction, however, Carlee’s family shared that she wasn’t ready to talk. The Hoover PD police, however, had a press conference that detailed the facts of the case.

Carlee told cops that she was abducted by a man with orange hair while she was parked on the shoulder of an Alabama highway. Now, we know there’s more to the story.

According to authorities, there is no evidence of the toddler or Carlee’s allegedly kidnapping. In fact, according to rumors, Carlee staged the hoax to get attention — specifically from her boyfriend. And boy, did she get it …

Via the press conference, we also learned that Carlee had searched terms like “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert," "How to take money from a register without being caught," "Birmingham bus station," and "maximum age for an Amber Alert," right before she went missing. Additionally, her internet searches proved that she had looked up Liam Neeson’s 2008 crime thriller, Taken.

Let’s assume that her Google searches are just a coincidence. That said, we can’t overlook the fact that she refuses to help police in their investigation to find her could-be kidnappers — or the 9-1-1 call made by employees at the Red Roof Inn.

Evidence suggests that Carlee Russell was *actually* at the Red Roof Inn the whole time.

As the days since Carlee’s disappearance pass, the plot of her story continues to thicken. Amid the search to find her, a recording of a 9-1-1 call involving Carlee surfaced on social media. On the phone, a front desk agent told police that six cars of people showed up looking for Carlee. At the time, the group claimed to be her family. According to them, Carlee had reached out to let them know that’s where she was.