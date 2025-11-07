Carley Shimkus Started Her Journalism Career at Fox News — What’s Her Salary Now? The longtime Fox News staple started working for the network in 2009. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 7 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@carleyshimkus

For most of her career, journalist Carley Shimkus has called Fox News her second home. The New Jersey native joined the media conglomerate in 2009 as a production assistant following an internship with the network. Since then, Carley has taken on other roles within the corporation, including becoming an associate producer for the long-running Imus in the Morning radio show, and later transitioning into more on-camera opportunities, including her permanent position as the leading reporter on the early morning program Fox & Friends First.

Article continues below advertisement

While her roles at Fox News have evolved, Carley's loyalty to the network has remained unmatched. But, does the network match her financially? Let's take a look at Carley's Fox News salary.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Carley Shimkus's Fox News salary?

As of this writing, Carley's exact Fox News salary isn't public record. However, as of 2023, she reportedly earns over $60,000 annually. According to Market Realist, a Glassdoor report from 2022 found that FOX News anchors and reporters make a median salary of $68,263. So, it's possible Carley makes more or less than that amount.

Carley's Fox News salary seems to suffice her, as she has remained with the network for years. The host found her love for news after dabbling into a modeling career when she was a teenager.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m 5’10’’ but heels, of course, elevate me a few more inches,” Carley shared in a 2018 interview with Fox News Insider. “Because of my height, I figured I’d give modeling a try when I was in high school. It was a fun experience but not in the cards for me.” She also shared a photo of herself modeling a goth-style get-up for a costume store. “My family still gets a kick out of this picture and likes to pass it around from time to time."

Article continues below advertisement

What is Carley Shimkus's net worth?

Much like her Fox News salary, there isn't an official number for Carley's net worth. However, according to several reports, it could be between $1 million and $2 million as of 2025. Carley's primary source of income is her career as a journalist and news anchor at Fox News, where her annual salary is reported to be between $70,000 and $80,000. She also earns additional income through social media collaborations and sponsored posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Carley is also not the only one in her family with a high-earning career, which likely helps her approach to finances. Her husband, Peter Buchignani, is a former college football player who parlayed into a career in sales.