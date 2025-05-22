Who Is Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s Husband? Inside Her Family Dynamic Carlie Irsay-Gordon is the oldest of Jim’s three daughters and has been an active member of the Indianapolis Colts. By Danielle Jennings Published May 22 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, the focus has shifted to his daughter Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who is expected to take over the role from her father — and now football fans want to know more about her, including her personal life with her husband and children.

Carlie is the oldest of Jim’s three daughters and has been an active member of the Indianapolis Colts organization for more than 10 years overseeing day-to-day operations.

Who is Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s husband?

Carlie is married to husband Zach Gordon, who is an attorney, according to a March 2014 profile in USA Today after she officially took over day-to-day operations of the Colts from her father.

Per Zach’s Taft Law profile, he received his BA from Southern Methodist University in 2005 and his Juris Doctor from the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University in 2009. He is currently a partner in the Indianapolis office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, where he is a member of the Intellectual Property and Business and Finance practice.

Does Carlie have any children?

Yes, Carlie and Zach are the parents to three children. The couple shares daughters, Dylan, Charlotte and Elliott, and the family all currently reside in the home in Indianapolis, which is close to the Colts home base.

What happened to Carlie’s father, Jim Irsay?

On Wednesday, May 21, Jim died at age 65 after a long battle with health issues, according to NBC News. As of now, no official cause of death has been publicly revealed. Per an announcement from the Colts, Jim “passed away peacefully in his sleep.” After a long (and heavily documented) battle with alcoholism, the later years of Jim’s life saw him confined to a wheelchair. According to Fox 59 News, Jim was wheelchair-bound due to two surgeries.

The first was surgery involved treatment to his left leg/quadriceps/back after an accident that "resulted from a fall in his bathroom, impacted the nerves, caused lingering numbness with the leg, and weakened the quad," per the outlet, while the second surgery was for a "subsequent, serious hematoma."

What is Carlie’s place with the Colts moving forward?

Per The Indy Star, following her father’s passing, Carlie is expected to take control of the Colts and share ownership of the team with her two sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson. However, Carlie will have full control of the football side of the Colts' operation. She definitely has the experience, as she previously took over for her father twice back in 2014 after Jim was arrested for DWI.

She stepped in when he entered a rehabilitation center for treatment for alcoholism, and also a second time when her father was suspended for six games.