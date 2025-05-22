Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Dies at 65 — What Was His Cause of Death? Jim Irsay was in a wheelchair during the final year of his life. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 22 2025, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: ESPN

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died on May 21, 2025. The football businessman was 65 at the time of his death and is remembered by his beloved team and fans.

Before he died, Jim gained attention regarding his health, especially after he was spotted with a wheelchair on several occasions. Here's what to know about his cause of death.

What was Jim Irsay's cause of death?

At this time, Jim's exact cause of death is unknown. An announcement for the team shared with NBC News states that he "passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon.”

Why was Jim Irsay in a wheelchair?

Jim was in a wheelchair several times towards the end of his life. According to Fox 59 News, he was in a wheelchair due to two major surgeries. The first was to treat a left leg/quadriceps/back issue that "resulted from a fall in his bathroom, impacted the nerves, caused lingering numbness with the leg, and weakened the quad." The second operation was to treat a "subsequent, serious hematoma." Jim opened up about rehabbing his injuries and how they affected his job.

He mentioned being unable to show up for his team how he would've liked to be and was pushing himself to attend his team's training camp for the 2024-2025 season, as well as the Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio. "I wish I was more mobile for the Hall of Fame,’’ he said then. “But I’m going. I’m just going to have to give myself more time. I’ve never been in a wheelchair." While Jim wasn't fond of being in a wheelchair, he remained in good spirits and dedicated to his team.