Andrew Luck's Retirement Remains Shocking, but What Has He Done Since Leaving the Field? Andrew Luck is back in football, but on the managerial side.

Few star NFL quarterbacks decide to retire in what should have been the prime of their careers, but that's exactly what Andrew Luck decided to do. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback walked away in 2019 after a spate of injuries and struggles with his mental health.

That retirement was shocking enough, but what's been just as shocking is how absent he has been from the NFL world in the years since. Here's what we know about what Andrew is up to today.

Where is Andrew Luck now?

After playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Andrew seems to have moved back to the Bay Area in California, which is where he went to college at Stanford University. After retiring from the NFL, he went back to school, earned his Master's degree, and was then named the general manager of Stanford's football program. As one of his first acts as GM, he fired Troy Taylor, the team's coach, after allegations about his behavior toward female staffers.

"I'm excited," Luck told ESPN when he took the job in 2024. "I think Stanford is taking an assertive and innovative step. We're undoubtedly the best athletic department in college sports. We have to re-prove it in football, and we're excited to be part of that challenge." Andrew said that when he was first offered the job, he felt obligated to take it, in part because of how much the school means to him.

"I sort of have to. This makes too much sense. I would not do this at any other place, not just me, but my wife too. It's a special place for me and a lot of people," he explained. Andrew is still very new to the role, but his return to football has many excited, even if it's coming in a very different capacity than one he was one of the most promising young stars in the NFL.

Andrew Luck discusses whether he was a football player or a guy who was really good at playing football. pic.twitter.com/0sPvij2Ftr — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 3, 2024

Andrew said that adjusting to retirement was difficult.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Andrew said that he struggled at first to find a rhythm in his life without football at the center. "When I retired from the NFL, and I think I've noticed talking to other folks who have retired, I think no matter whatever the circumstances, it's difficult," he said. "Whether it's after college, after a short career, or after a long career, it's a difficult and challenging process."