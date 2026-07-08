Game, Set, Payback: Carlos Alcaraz's Two-Woman Summer After Those Brooks Nader Whispers Abla Sofy deserves a closer look. By Reese Watson Published July 8 2026, 5:13 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

Carlos Alcaraz is the best tennis player in the world. He is also, as of this week, the unwitting star of one of the summer's more entertaining guessing games. If you've noticed the 22-year-old's name floating around next to two others lately and felt completely lost, you're not alone. What follows is a clear breakdown of what is actually known, what is pure speculation, and a few details that haven't gotten nearly enough attention.

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The short version: Alcaraz, reportedly fresh off a split from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, has been connected to two different women this summer, and the entire saga is playing out almost exclusively on Instagram. The two names are former Barstool Sports personality Sophie Julia and model Abla Sofy. Nobody involved has confirmed a single thing, which is precisely why the internet has cheerfully taken the investigation upon itself.

Source: MEGA

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So what are the actual receipts? Social media posts, predictably. Sophie Julia featured Alcaraz in her Instagram Stories, the kind of quick, casual cameo that grabs attention and then disappears after 24 hours. Abla Sofy took a different approach, placing him in a carousel on her main grid. To anyone fluent in how famous people communicate online, that distinction carries weight. A Story is fleeting and easy to walk back. A permanent grid post tends to read as a more deliberate choice, a considered one rather than an offhand share. The two women have left whatever they posted up, letting the content speak without commentary.

Who is Abla Sofy?

Abla Sofy deserves a closer look here because she is not some anonymous plus-one who wandered into a tennis star's summer, and the gap between her actual career and her current role as a rumored summer fling is a big part of what makes this story interesting.

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The Moroccan-born, Los Angeles-based model has built a résumé that belongs in a different conversation than a single summer rumor would suggest. She has fronted a Dior campaign and was the first Arab model to lead one for Guess, two credits that place her in genuinely rare company. Add a billboard on Sunset Boulevard, a feature in Elle Arabia, and a move toward acting with a part in the 2026 film Alpha, and the picture becomes clearer: a career most working models would consider a ceiling, not a starting point. Her following is approaching a million, and a closer look at her body of work shows just how much she had accomplished long before her name landed anywhere near a tennis champion. A quick scroll through her Instagram fills in the rest.

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That context matters, because it reframes the whole story. When a post from someone with that kind of reach lands, it doesn't just sit there quietly. It travels. Part of the reason the carousel drew the response it did has less to do with who appeared in the photo and more to do with who posted it, and the apparent care with which she did so. Sophie Julia, for her part, is a familiar face to anyone who followed her Barstool run, and she clearly understands how a well-placed post moves. Her Story sparked much of the early speculation. Whether any of it adds up to something more is anyone's guess, and the disappearing format means a clean answer may never arrive.

What about Brooks Nader?

Fair question, since that's the relationship everyone assumed this one replaced. Alcaraz and Brooks Nader generated a wave of speculation after the 2025 US Open, though neither ever officially confirmed a romance. Things grew more complicated when reports connected Nader to Alcaraz's rival Jannik Sinner around the same period. Nader addressed the chatter with a now-widely-quoted line about a lady never kissing and telling, and by spring she was describing herself as single. As far as anyone can tell, that chapter is closed, which explains in large part why the new storyline caught fire as quickly as it did.

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Here is the honest bottom line. None of this is confirmed, and treating it otherwise would be irresponsible. A Story cameo and a single grid post do not constitute a relationship. Friends travel together, cameras are everywhere, and not one person involved has said a word on the record. What can be said is that Brooks Nader owned last summer's headline, and this summer's belongs to Sophie Julia and Abla Sofy, with the No. 1 player in the world somewhere in the middle of it all.