Model Brooks Nader Says She Signed an NDA Before Her Marriage Ended Brooks was with her ex-husband for almost 10 years. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 28 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After swimsuit model Brooks Nader premiered her reality show Love Thy Nader with her sisters on Hulu, viewers were suddenly privy to more about her private life than ever before. And, since almost all of the episodes dropped at once, fans were left wondering more about the model and why Brooks Nader got divorced.

Article continues below advertisement

She met executive Billy Haire in 2015, and they got married in 2019. They remained together until 2024, when Brooks publicly announced the split, per Us Weekly. They officially divorced the following year. However, both on and off reality TV, Brooks has not been as forthcoming as some fans might hope about why she and her husband split up.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Brooks Nader get divorced?

In May 2024, Page Six reported that Brooks and Billy were headed for divorce and that they had been living apart for months leading up to the official filing. The outlet also shared that the split was reportedly amicable. When Brooks appeared on The Viall Files podcast in August 2025, though, she shared a little more about the split.

"I think that I was a different person when I was married to him," Brooks said on the podcast. "[He] was the first guy I ever dated and met in New York. I was 19 years old." She also revealed that she and Billy both signed a "mutually exclusive" NDA and that, because of it, she can't talk much about the marriage. It sounds like Brooks and Billy grew apart after their almost 10 year relationship, though.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Before her divorce was finalized, Brooks started a public relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko. In January 2025, she shared a TikTok with Gleb, where she revealed she was still technically married. For the most part, though, Brooks has not spoken much about her marriage, even after it ended.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened between Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko?

Brooks's marriage was over when she began filming Love Thy Nader, and her relationship with Gleb was starting to fizzle out, too. She met the professional dancer when she was cast to compete on DWTS. Brooks even said on The Viall Files that she and Gleb started sleeping together days after they began rehearsals. Then, the relationship quickly bloomed, and some of it plays out on the Hulu reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

They started dating in late 2024, when they competed together in Season 33 of DWTS. In April 2025, however, Brooks broke up with Gleb. At the time, Gleb told Us Weekly that he learned of the breakup through the press rather than straight from Brooks. She explains on Love Thy Nader that she saw texts and photos on Gleb's phone, which led her to believe he had been unfaithful.