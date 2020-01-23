We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
carlos-chavez-on-ex-on-the-beach-1579797274065.jpg
Source: Instagram

Carlos Came to 'Ex on the Beach' to Win Allie Back, but He Has Some Explaining to Do

By

If things weren't complicated enough for Allie DiMeco on Ex on the Beach, her own ex, Carlos Chavez, was just thrown into the mix to ruin any budding romance she might have had with Niall Aslam. To be fair, Niall didn't even take their relationship seriously until he saw her slipping away, but for a little while, Allie and Niall seemed like they could be another Peak of Love connection.

Enter Carlos, who essentially swept Allie off her feet as soon as he swooped in to save her from Niall's mind games. The pair first got together on another reality dating show and this could be their chance to reignite the on-camera romance they once had. The drama is very real this season and just when Allie thought she might have found her "next," her ex is about to shake things up.