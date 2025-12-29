Carlos Santana Is Doing Better After Several Major Health Scares The Mexican singer experienced a medical emergency in April 2025. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 28 2025, 7:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The music of someone as acclaimed as Carlos Santana will live long after the artist no longer walks the Earth. Nevertheless, the people who have followed him for years are still very concerned about what happens to the performer behind "Black Magic Woman."

What is Carlos's health status today? Here's what we know about the challenges the artist has faced, as well as how he is feeling after surviving some complicated procedures. Music fans are wise to treasure someone with an impressive career, decades after the peak of his trajectory.



Carlos Santana was hospitalized in April 2025.

Carlos seems to be healthy after being hospitalized earlier in April 2025 due to an unpredictable situation. A show that was supposed to take place in the state of Texas was canceled because of a health scare. His manager went on to confirm that "dehydration was the cause of Santana's medical emergency," per KTVU.

The artist thanked his fans after cancelling the show: "Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon." Proving he was feeling better, Carlos performed at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards in November 2025 alongside Maluma, Grupo Frontera, and Christian Nodal.



Carlos underwent a heart surgery in 2021.

In 2021, the performer underwent an unexpected heart procedure, with everything turning out to be OK after the proper recovery period (via ABC). "I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,” he told fans at the time.

His manager also confirmed that the then 74-year-old was on the mend, adding, "“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances."

And Carlos shows no signs of slowing down. He is hitting the road for this Oneness Tour in 2026. The tour kicks off in Thackerville, OK, at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar on March 28, making stops in San Antonio, TX; New Orleans, LA; Pensacola, FL; Durham, NC; Cherokee, NC; St Augustine, FL; Estero, FL; Clearwater, FL; and Hollywood, FL, according to the singer's website.