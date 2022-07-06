Carlos Santana Has Been Married Twice — Who Is His Current Wife?

Following his and Deborah’s divorce, Carlos connected with Cindy Blackman after she took a job as his regular touring drummer. Cindy, best known for her work with Lenny Kravitz, met Carlos years before, but they got to know each other better on tour.

Soon, they fell in love, and Carlos proposed to Cindy during one of their performances in July 2010. In January 2011, the couple married at the Ritz-Carlton in Hawaii, despite a bit of rain that day.