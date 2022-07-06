Legendary Musician Carlos Santana Has Been Admitted to the Hospital After Collapsing on Stage
Musician Carlos Santana was admitted to the emergency department of McLaren Clarkston hospital after collapsing on stage while performing a show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
The legendary musician was "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration," a statement shared by his team outlines. Carlos's next concert with Earth, Wind & Fire, the band accompanying him on the Miraculous Supernatural Tour, has been postponed.
What happened to Carlos Santana? Why did the singer collapse?
Carlos fell ill because of prolonged exposure to high temperatures and dehydration, a statement shared on Facebook and the official website of the singer confirms. Carlos was admitted to the McLaren Clarkston hospital in Michigan but is now "doing well," it reads.
"Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Mich.," reads the statement.
"Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well," it continues. "The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow, July 6, 2022, at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa., will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow through Live Nation."
The Miraculous Supernatural Tour, Carlos Santana's 30-show tour with the Earth, Wind & Fire, kicked off in June 2022.
The Miraculous Supernatural Tour, the latest tour featuring Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire, kicked off in June 2022. The veteran musicians are scheduled to perform shows at iconic venues like the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and the Credit One Stadium in Charleston, S.C.
Does Carlos Santana have other health conditions?
Carlos announced his decision to cancel a few shows organized as part of his residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas in December 2021 because he had to undergo an unscheduled heart procedure.
The singer resumed his residency in the spring of 2022. He has since then announced that he extended the Las Vegas residency until 2026. Here's hoping that Carlos is back on his feet and able to resume performing soon!